50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Higher than normal rain chances for the next few days

By Wade Hampton
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The next few days will bring widespread showers and storms across Southwest Louisiana. The weather setup is complex with an upper-level low pushing south into our area and that is pushing a cold front into our area. The combination of the front and the upper level trough along with the sea-breeze is what will keep rain chances well above normal through Wednesday.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Tonight will be warm and muggy with scattered showers off and on through the night, the chance of rain will be at least 60%. Temperatures will reach the low 70s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be muggy with highs topping out in the mid 80s. Rain chances will be 80% and that rain will be possible anytime. Some rain could be locally heavy at times, and that could cause some localized flooding especially where it rains too much in a short amount of time.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Wednesday will be our transition day with rain chances remaining higher than normal at 60%, but lower than Tuesday. The upper level trough will lift out Wednesday and we will be returning to normal by Thursday.

And that normal still means scattered showers and storms each afternoon, and the rain chance will be 40%. But there are some indications that much drier air may arrive by the weekend. If that occurs our rain chances will be much lower, and I am placing the chance at 20%. Of course the temperatures will be higher with lower rain chances; highs may reach the mid 90s in some areas.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

The tropics remain very quiet with no signs of anything developing over the next week or so at least. Things are quite active in the Pacific side, and when it is active there normally the Atlantic side is quiet.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

.
Wade's First Alert Video Forecast: More rain likely Tuesday
Rain chances remain elevated through the afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A stormy start to our week, drier weather into late week
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News at Noon - July 19, 2021
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News Sunrise 6-6:30 - July 19, 2021