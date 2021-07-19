First Alert Forecast: Higher than normal rain chances for the next few days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The next few days will bring widespread showers and storms across Southwest Louisiana. The weather setup is complex with an upper-level low pushing south into our area and that is pushing a cold front into our area. The combination of the front and the upper level trough along with the sea-breeze is what will keep rain chances well above normal through Wednesday.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Tonight will be warm and muggy with scattered showers off and on through the night, the chance of rain will be at least 60%. Temperatures will reach the low 70s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be muggy with highs topping out in the mid 80s. Rain chances will be 80% and that rain will be possible anytime. Some rain could be locally heavy at times, and that could cause some localized flooding especially where it rains too much in a short amount of time.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Wednesday will be our transition day with rain chances remaining higher than normal at 60%, but lower than Tuesday. The upper level trough will lift out Wednesday and we will be returning to normal by Thursday.

And that normal still means scattered showers and storms each afternoon, and the rain chance will be 40%. But there are some indications that much drier air may arrive by the weekend. If that occurs our rain chances will be much lower, and I am placing the chance at 20%. Of course the temperatures will be higher with lower rain chances; highs may reach the mid 90s in some areas.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The tropics remain very quiet with no signs of anything developing over the next week or so at least. Things are quite active in the Pacific side, and when it is active there normally the Atlantic side is quiet.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

