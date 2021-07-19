7-in-Seven Countdown: Top surprise teams in 2021

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - We are just three weeks away from KPLC’s coverage of Two-A-Days and to get ready we continue our 7-in-Seven countdown.

Countdowns will include topics from McNeese to high school football. A new countdown each week, beginning every Monday.

We continue the countdown with the top seven surprise teams this upcoming season. The only criteria for teams selected is that they must have had a losing record the season before.

7. Sulphur Golden Tors (2-3 in 2020)

The Golden Tors open the list after being named as the No. 1 surprise team of 2020. While Sulphur did technically double its win total a season ago, only playing five games led to Sulphur falling short of the hype I placed upon it. With that being said, the Tors will have a full slate to showcase their improvement in head coach Chris Towery’s second season.

While Sulphur only returns nine starters, six of them come from the defensive side of the ball. The Tors’ 4-2-5 defense will be anchored behind a pair of experienced linebackers in Corey Hyatt and Dillion Bird. Hyatt is a wrestling state champion and possesses 4.7 speed while Bird’s understanding of the linebacker spot is an asset for the unit. George Buoni is expected to figure into the mix as well. Elsewhere in the front seven, Keagan Trimm and Kylan Kelly are back as starters across the defensive line. The secondary sees starting experience returning as well with cornerbacks Greyson Stelly and Tyler Massey back after both led the Tors a year ago in passes deflected with seven. Kohl Navarre, Garrison Burgess and Peyton LeMaire are expected to contribute at safety.

The Sulphur offense will see many new faces in its spread system. The Tors will be led by their Taysom Hill-esque playmaker Tag Stelly after he led the Tors in rushing a season ago with 243 yards and three scores. Stelly will be one of two quarterbacks expected to play considerable minutes alongside Gage Trahan who threw a touchdown vs. North Vermilion last season. The quarterbacks will be joined in the backfield by running backs Jackson Serice, Elijha Brady and Demarcus Williams. Sulphur’s receiving corps will rely on the big bodies of tight ends Kaleb Vizier and John David Lafleur. Vizier, a senior, caught a touchdown a season ago and look to use his 6′5 frame to cause matchup problems for defenses. At wideout, Jonathan Hopkins Jr, Ashton Alston and Kaden Blalock will lead an inexperienced unit. The offensive line is nearly as new as the unit replaces four starters. Dawson Lebrun is back to lead the unit along with Kyle Thibodeaux, Emanuel Brady and Layne Ackel.The Tors come into the season hoping to put a tumultuous 2020 season behind them and one again at least double their win total.

