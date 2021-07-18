SWLA Arrest Report - July 17, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 17, 2021.

Tyler Grant Thibodeaux, 30, Sulphur: Illegal Possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Trevonte Gerard Andrews, 18, Lake Charles: Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; aggravated criminal damage to property; aggravated battery; instate detainer.

Aveory Troy Ramirez, 50, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm (3 charges).

Tyrek Amond Carter, 21, Lake Charles; Direct contempt of court; dating partner abuse child endangerment law.

Meagan Elizabeth Moye, 31, Lake Charles: Home invasion; simple battery; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; direct contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV.

Ryan M Girard, 28, Maurice: Home invasion; simple battery; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Camron Lashaw Godette, 23, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse; illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; resisting an officer.

Erica Breyon Savoy, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (4 charges); monetary instrument abuse; illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Martin Pierre Savant, 41, Westlake: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; disturbing the peace (2 charges).

Janet Elizabeth Sanders, 31, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.

