Washington Marion principal named 2022 Louisiana High School Principal of the Year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Washington Marion Magnet High School Principal Ronnie Harvey Jr. was named 2022 Louisiana High School Principal of the Year by Dream Teachers on Friday.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board issued the following statement on their Facebook page:

Congratulations to Ronnie Harvey, Jr. on being named the Louisiana High School Principal of the Year by Dream Teachers! Mr. Harvey is a phenomenal leader at Washington Marion High, and he is representing our district with tremendous poise. We are proud of him and grateful to call him a CPSB leader!

We spoke to Harvey in April about what it means to be named a semi-finalist.

