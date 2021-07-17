Vinton man missing over 100 days, family still looking for answers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Vinton man has now been missing for more than 100 days.

Douglas Crawford, 66, was last seen on March 19th and since then his family says they’ve been hanging in the balance when it comes to information surrounding his case.

The Vinton Police Department remains in charge of the investigation has gotten some answers but not enough to lead them to the disabled father, brother, and grandfather.

It’s a family’s worst fear. The unknown.

”Each day and week that goes by, the level of frustration and even anger grows and grows,” said Crawfords oldest brother, George Crawford.

Crawford was reported missing on March 20, and still, his family is left with few answers.

”I’m not a police officer, I can’t tell them how to do their job. I know they’re trying but I’m not happy...I just want my dad found,” said Crawford’s son, Jason Crawford.

Jason said his dad was perfectly normal in the days leading up to his disappearance. He said he wasn’t known to go off the grid and had no known enemies.

Chief Scott Spell with the Vinton Police Department said they know that Crawford was last seen with someone in the 1100 block of East Highway 90.

”We’ve involved numerous agencies, a private entity has been brought in. Even with all those efforts, unfortunately, we have not been able to locate Mr. Crawford,” Chief Spell said.

Spell said Crawford’s case is the longest-running missing person case the department has investigated during his tenure.

”I think that there are people that probably know information and haven’t come forward and I encourage those people to come forward because he’s somebody’s father, son, uncle and deserves to be found and brought home to his family,” said Spell.

Since 7News last spoke to the family in April, at least 10 search warrants have been conducted and countless interviews with people who may have seen Crawford before he disappeared.

The family has also now hired a private investigator.

“They’ve found some things and have done a lot of searching probably 80 percent of the searching,” said Jason Crawford. “They’ve searched a lot of area.”

A statement from the Private Investigator working on Douglas’s case reads as follows:

We are continually searching for Doug and we will not stop until he is found. Whatever is in the dark will be brought to light. Many search and rescue teams are involved.

One of the only big leads in the case, so far, has been a phone call Jason Crawford received from an individual who found his father’s cell phone near the Vinton Motel.

Crawford’s car was also found at that motel and has since been seized for further investigation.

Crawford is unable to speak due to a past medical procedure that left a deep, round scar on his neck. According to his family, he communicates using a notepad and pen and usually wears a covering over his scar.

“He wouldn’t hurt anyone and I just pray that he comes back to us in some form where we can take care of him,” said George Crawford.

Family members feel like the chances of finding him alive are pretty slim but they’re continuing to hold onto hope.

Anyone with information about Crawford’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vinton Police Department at 337-589-3561 or email Det. David Lyons at dlyons@cityofvinton.com

In the meantime, the family has organized a candlelight vigil happening this weekend:

Candlelight Vigil for Doug

Saturday, July 17

6:30 p.m. @ Vinton City Park

A gathering will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Vinton City Park. Commencement of Vigil will begin at 7 p.m. Candles will be provided.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.