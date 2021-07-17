SWLA Arrest Report - July 16, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 16, 2021.

Jason Neal Barlow, 46, Orange, TX: Theft from $25,000 or more; extortion; direct contempt of court; operating while intoxicated, first offense.

Bethany Claire Landry, 30, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Lee Michael Broussard, 39, Iowa: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer; stop signs and yield signs, penalties for violations; operating vehicle while license is suspended; parole detainer.

Keith Allen Myers, 60, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Pablo Riojas, 36, Starks: Direct contempt of court.

Rebecca Monceaux Johnson, 45, Lake Charles: Filing or maintaining false public records.

Kmohne Davontez Young, 25, Lake Charles: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; obstruction public passage; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic; smoking in motor vehicles prohibited; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age.

Jose Enrique Reyes-Rivera, 45, Iowa: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; simple burglary; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; aggravated second degree battery; violations of protective orders.

Kevin Dale Wilkinson, 33, Lacassine: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); theft less than $1,000.

John Kennie Green, 53, Orange, TX: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Dinika Deshell Landry, 22, Lake Charles: Simple battery of the infirm.

Michael Lee Smith, 43, Deridder: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Hector Manuel Loya-Baeza, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Brendan Alexander Delafose, 25, Church Point: Careless operation; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

