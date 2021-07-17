50/50 Thursdays
STREAMING LIVE: How to watch services for Gov. Edwin Edwards

FILE (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)(Bill Feig | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Funeral services are being held this weekend for former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards.

Edwards, 93, passed away earlier this week.

A public viewing is being held Saturday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the State Capitol. WAFB will have live coverage online until noon Saturday.

His funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Old State Capitol. That service is by invitation only due to capacity issues. WAFB will air the service live online and on WAFB-TV.

