REPORT: LSU adds their third Arizona player, sixth transfer overall

LSU Baseball
Riley Cooper (38) announces transfer to LSU.
Riley Cooper (38) announces transfer to LSU.(Arizona Athletics/Mike Christy)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers and head coach Jay Johnson have added their third Arizona baseball transfer and their sixth overall this off-season. Freshman left-handed pitcher Riley Cooper announced that he would be transferring to LSU via Twitter.

Cooper, joins fellow pitcher Bryce Collins who announced that he would be attending LSU earlier on Friday, July 16. They join All-American Jacob Berry who was the first transfer to join the Tigers since Jay Johnson became head coach.

A native of Fresno, Calif. Cooper ,is the fourth pitcher to transfer to LSU, joining former University of San Francisco pitcher Eric Reyzelman, Southeastern Lion Trey Shaffer and Collins.

The Tigers also got a big boost to their pitching staff when seniors Ma’Khail Hilliard and Devin Fontenot announced they would be returning to Baton Rouge next season.

Last season, Cooper went 3-0 with a 4.88 ERA, allowing 26 hits over 31.1 innings pitched, and struck out 20 batters.

