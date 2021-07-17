50/50 Thursdays
Peyton Manning looking forward to the ‘thrill’ of being inducted into the Pro Football HOF

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Next month Peyton Manning will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Manning got the nod on the first year he was eligible for induction.

“I’m looking forward to it. I get to see some of my old teammates. Edgerrin James, going in the same weekend as him is a thrill. Marvin Harrison, my old teammate, Marshall Faulk, Carver High School graduate. I love quarterbacks. So to be able to hang out with Marino, Elway, and Aikman. There’s something cool about saying your teammates with Sammy Baugh and Johnny Unitas. That’s pretty cool,” said Peyton Manning.

“There’s no person more deserving than my brother. Just for what he was able to do for the game off football. The way he played it. The success he had. The way football is important to him, and it always has been. I know he’ll honor the Hall of Fame, and be a great addition. So excited to celebrate that achievement with him next month,” said Eli Manning.

Manning won two Super Bows, one with the Colts and the other with the Broncos.

