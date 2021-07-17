FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer storms around Sunday before more return early next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was kind of shock for many today as much fewer storms appeared on this hot Saturday. The few that did manage to develop where very localized but still dropped some heavy downpours in spots. Outside of that, the sunshine has prevailed for most of the area, sending temperatures well into lower 90s and heat index values in the lower 100s. We won’t see many more storms popping up between now and sunset, so things look pretty good for anything outdoors as temperatures slowly fall through the 80s.

The same pattern holds true for Sunday therefore we’ll reduce the rain chances a bit for tomorrow, giving most areas another hot and sunny day with only a few scattered afternoon storms in localized areas. Highs tomorrow top out in the lower 90s with heat index values in the lower 100s. Don’t plan on too many storms around to mess with your outdoor plans, but if one does pop up, make sure to head indoors if you hear thunder until the storm passes.

Next week (KPLC)

Next week brings the return of more numerous storms especially by later afternoon Monday ahead of a front that will move into the northern portions of the state. This front is going to stall out but make its closest pass Tuesday into Tuesday night when more rain and storms are likely. After mid-week, this front will fade away, meaning fewer showers and thunderstorms in the forecast with an even drier outlook for the following weekend.

Dry Saharan dust (KPLC)

No tropical development expected over the next couple of weeks, thanks to dry Saharan Dust over most of the Atlantic basin.

Meteorologist Ben Terry

