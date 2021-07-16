Westlake hosts summer camp for children with special needs.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With kids out of the classroom, many are enrolled in summer camps, but for some families, finding the right camp to meet their child’s needs can prove to be difficult.

But there is a new camp in Westlake for children with special needs.

Jaxon Karam is just one of those who attended the camp.

“He’s always smiling, happy, and loves to give hugs — never meets a stranger,” said Jaxon’s mom, Candace Karam.

Having started on July 12, the Facility manager over at Recreation District 1, Lesley Deville, says this camp has been on their radar for a while.

“We have our art teacher, and she has been doing some classes, painting classes with special needs, and some of the moms had asked, well hey, do y’all have anything else?”

That’s how the idea came to be.

“We were able to make the right connections with one of our board presidents, Missy Conrad — she is a special ED teacher, and so she put me in contact with Chancey,” she said.

The chancy she is referring to is Chancey Mouhot.

“I’m an adaptive PE teacher for Calcasieu parish, and then they asked me to kind of run this camp this summer for children with special needs.”

A camp, she says, is life-changing for the children.

“They’re building a community with people they wouldn’t normally see, like they’re from Westlake, they’re from Calcasieu, but they don’t attend schools,” she said. “So they’re building a community within themselves.”

And they are doing that with the help of some special volunteers: the Westlake United Methodist Church.

“We’ve heard from the parents, like, they’ve not seen their children in a really long time, just go and have fun,” she said. “So you might see some parents just hanging out, having coffee, watching their kids through the glass, and I can’t imagine that that’s just a once-in-a-while opportunity.”

For Candace Karam, this has been a great experience.

“This has really been an awesome experience not only for me, but also for my children, and other people and parents with children with disabilities and without, because, as you can tell, they’re all playing together,” she said. “You know, they’re accepting of them, they don’t notice their disability, they notice their abilities, and then that’s what’s most important.”

Thursday did mark the last day for the summer camp.

Deville says the feedback they receive from the parents motivates them to expand the camp and make it bigger and better.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.