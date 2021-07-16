50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

U.S. Senate blocks $1.1 billion ‘Hurricane Aid Act’

According to the act, the aid would be paid for using revenue from the Federal Communications...
According to the act, the aid would be paid for using revenue from the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) spectrum auction last year.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thursday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) said the Gulf Coast Hurricane Aid Act of 2021 was blocked in the U.S. Senate.

The bill would provide $1.1 billion in disaster relief to areas recovering from Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta, according to the act.

According to the act, the aid would be paid for using revenue from the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) spectrum auction last year.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter took to Facebook on the issue:

I want to thank Sen. Kennedy for his attempt to pass a stand-alone bill today on the US Senate floor for disaster recovery money that would have helped SWLA. It was blocked by Sen. Rand Paul. I would like to invite Sen. Paul to Lake Charles to meet the hard working Americans who are still devastated and need more help from their federal government.

Video of Kennedy’s comments can be found HERE.

The Gulf Coast Hurricane Aid Act of 2021 can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG

Latest News

Local protest held in support of Cuba
Local protest for Cuba
Neil Broussard and his wife have pretrial hearings coming up over the next two months.
One year since two teens found shot to death in Westlake
The firefighters are set to complete their training course Friday.
Iowa Fire Department takes on structural collapse response training
The firefighters are set to complete their training course Friday.
VIDEO: Iowa Fire Department takes on structure collapse response training