U.S. Senate blocks $1.1 billion ‘Hurricane Aid Act’

Thursday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) said the Gulf Coast Hurricane Aid Act of 2021 was blocked in the U.S. Senate.

The bill would provide $1.1 billion in disaster relief to areas recovering from Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta, according to the act.

According to the act, the aid would be paid for using revenue from the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) spectrum auction last year.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter took to Facebook on the issue:

I want to thank Sen. Kennedy for his attempt to pass a stand-alone bill today on the US Senate floor for disaster recovery money that would have helped SWLA. It was blocked by Sen. Rand Paul. I would like to invite Sen. Paul to Lake Charles to meet the hard working Americans who are still devastated and need more help from their federal government.

