SWLA Arrest Report - July 15, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 15, 2021.
Sean Joseph Daigle, 29, Westlake: Out of state detainer.
James Leo Washington Jr., 60, Lake Charles: Improper display of plates; failure to register as a sex offender.
James Mitchell Latoilas, 53, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession or dealing in illegal weapons; tail lamps; broken headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aric Damon Lafanette, 24, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Mitarho M. Akopyoware, 60, San Antonio, TX: Domestic abuse.
James Kalvin Miller, 20, Lake Charles: Burglary (2 charges); theft under $5,000; identity theft under $300 (3 charges).
Marshall Cody Smith, 42, Sulphur: Failure to signal while turning; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Cree Owen, 45, Lake Charles: First degree vehicular negligent injuring.
Timothy James Langley Jr., 37, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Terest Pete, 76, Lake Charles: Must notify law enforcement of change of address or registration change.
Robert Alan Burrell II, 35, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of stolen firearms.
Katrina Lashell Carr, 48, Sulphur: Aggravated flight from an officer; first offense DWI; resisting an officer; reckless operation; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); probation violation.
Colby Anthony Falgout, 35, Raceland: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule III drug.
Joshua Richard Christopher Heaton, 25, Sulphur: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Candance Nicole Stevens, 22, Sulphur: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Ashley Chiasson, 36, Raceland: Instate detainer.
Clinton Oneal Jackson, 62, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Samantha Lynn Miller, 30, Ragley: Property damage under $50,000; attempted theft under $5,000.
Brandon Paul Castille, 40, Sulphur: Property damage under $1,000 (2 charges); theft under $5,000 (2 charges); burglary (2 charges); first offense DWI; reckless operation; possession of synthetic marijuana; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; contempt of court (2 charges).
