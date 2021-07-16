50/50 Thursdays
St. Louis’ Myca Trail commits to ULM

St. Louis' Myca Trail committed to ULM on Thursday.
St. Louis' Myca Trail committed to ULM on Thursday.(KPLC)
By Brady Renard
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana to ULM pipeline looks to continue as St. Louis forward Myca Trail announced on Twitter her decision to play for the Warhawks in college.

Trail’s addition would be the fourth SWLA athlete to join ULM’s roster since Jennings native and former McNeese coach Brooks Donald Williams took over head coaching duties in 2019. ULM signed LaGrange’s Aasia Sam and Elton’s Vici Woods in its 2021 class.

Like Sam and Woods, Trail will bring a state championship to Monroe after the Lady Saints won the Division II title this past season. Trail was a key piece in St. Louis’ championship because of her defense and scoring as she totaled 32 points during Marsh Madness.

Louisiana Girls Rankings has Trail listed as the third-best prospect in the state for the 2022 class.

