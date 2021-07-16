50/50 Thursdays
Sports Person of the Week - Curtis Deville

Curtis Deville
Curtis Deville(KPLC)
By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Iowa Yellow Jacket Curtis Deville is a threat to score wherever he lines up on the gridiron.

“He’s very versatile because he can play receiver, he can get in the backfield and play running back for us and he can also play DB,” said Iowa head coach Tommy Johns. “Not very many people can do that, but that’s one of the main reasons he’s getting recruited and he’s committed to Purdue right now because of those skillsets that he offers.”

College programs like Tulane, Louisville, and UL-Lafayette wanted Deville in their program, but the playmaker chose to commit to Big Ten member Purdue as a wide receiver. Deville is believed to be the first Power 5 commit in Iowa history.

“It just felt like home,” said Deville. “They made it feel like home for me that’s why I chose them. The academics, the football field, everything. Everything was nice over there. "

Coming off an all-district season in which he totaled over 450 yds and three touchdowns, Deville has made it clear what the ultimate goal is for the Yellow Jackets moving forward.

“To make it to New Orleans to play in the dome and to get a ring for the team,” Deville said. “We have something coming for everybody. We have a lot of making up to do for everybody we play.”

The YellowJackets made a playoff appearance in what was a unique season a year ago but coach Johns is optimistic about what having a full offseason will do for his team in the upcoming season.

“We’re just excited to get everybody back and to have a full offseason, a full summer, a full schedule, and let’s just see what happens,” Johns added.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

