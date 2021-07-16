Sheriff: Use of stolen debit card leads to arrest in vehicle burglaries

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested in connection with vehicle burglaries in Moss Bluff and Sulphur on the night of July 1, authorities say.

James K. Miller, 20, was connected to the burglaries after being seen on surveillance video using a debit card that was reported stolen during the burglaries, according to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Miller admitted to detectives that he and others attempted to burglarize at least 30 vehicles in Moss Bluff and Sulphur areas, Vincent said. Detectives believe the other three suspects are possibly juveniles, she said.

Miller was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on two counts of simple burglary, three counts of identity theft, and one count of theft. Judge David Ritchie set bond at $90,000.

Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Crimes Investigation Unit investigating the burglaries learned the stolen debit card was used at a convenience store in Westlake, Vincent said. Detectives viewed the store’s surveillance video and saw four males arrive at the store, one of whom was Miller, she said. Miller then used the stolen debit card for three separate transactions, she said.

