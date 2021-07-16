Saints Onyemata will miss 6 games after testing positive for banned substance

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One of the Saints’ best defensive players will be suspended to start the 2021 season after reportedly testing positive for a banned substance.

David Onyemata did not name which substance he tested positive for, but in a post on his Instagram story, said he “was certainly surprised and disappointed with this news.”

“I am responsible for what I put in my body,” the post read. “As I have never knowingly taken anything could cause a positive test, we are currently in the process of testing supplements I was taking at the time of the test.”

According to Ian Rapoport, Onyemata will miss six games of the 2021 season.

#Saints DT David Onyemata is suspended six games for his violation of the NFL’s PED policy. He announced the looming suspension this morning and it is now official. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 16, 2021

Despite the suspension, he will be able to take part and play throughout training camp and the preseason. Onyemata received a one-game suspension in 2019 after he was cited for having marijuana in his house.

He’s currently under a three-year, $27 million contract extension keeping him in New Orleans until 2022.

In 2020, Onyemata enjoyed a career year after totaling a high of 6.5 sacks, 44 tackles, and 16 quarterback hits. That sack total was third-best on the team last year with Onyemata only looking up to Trey Hendrickson (13.5) and Cam Jordan (7.5). With those contributions in mind, New Orleans will be missing a key piece to its defense as it begins the 2021 season.

