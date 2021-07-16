50/50 Thursdays
Saints Onyemata will miss 6 games after testing positive for banned substance

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata plays against the Carolina Panthers during...
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata plays against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Onyemata is facing a suspension after testing positive for an unknown banned substance. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)(Brian Blanco | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One of the Saints’ best defensive players will be suspended to start the 2021 season after reportedly testing positive for a banned substance.

David Onyemata did not name which substance he tested positive for, but in a post on his Instagram story, said he “was certainly surprised and disappointed with this news.”

“I am responsible for what I put in my body,” the post read. “As I have never knowingly taken anything could cause a positive test, we are currently in the process of testing supplements I was taking at the time of the test.”

According to Ian Rapoport, Onyemata will miss six games of the 2021 season.

More: Ranking the Saints: #11 David Onyemata

David Onyemata is facing a suspension after testing positive for an unknown banned substance.
David Onyemata is facing a suspension after testing positive for an unknown banned substance.(WVUE)

Despite the suspension, he will be able to take part and play throughout training camp and the preseason. Onyemata received a one-game suspension in 2019 after he was cited for having marijuana in his house.

He’s currently under a three-year, $27 million contract extension keeping him in New Orleans until 2022.

In 2020, Onyemata enjoyed a career year after totaling a high of 6.5 sacks, 44 tackles, and 16 quarterback hits. That sack total was third-best on the team last year with Onyemata only looking up to Trey Hendrickson (13.5) and Cam Jordan (7.5). With those contributions in mind, New Orleans will be missing a key piece to its defense as it begins the 2021 season.

