Rosepine’s Frey named to MaxPreps Small School All-America Team

Rosepine, LA (KPLC) - The Rosepine Eagles had a historic 2021 season that saw the school win its first baseball state championship in history. The program has received numerous honors since by MaxPreps with the most recent being pitcher Ethan Frey tabbed as an All-American. He was named to the second team as a catcher.

Frey, an LSU commit, was a dominant force behind the plate, in the batter’s box and on the mound for the Eagles this season. The Class 2A state player of the year hit .446 this season with nine home runs, 32 runs scored and 45 RBIs.

His work on the mound was also crucial to the Eagles’ state title run. Frey tossed a complete game shutout vs. Doyle in the state title game, allowing just four hits while striking out 12 Doyle batters. That performance earned Frey the game’s Most Outstanding Player award.

Frey holds the state’s No. 3 ranking in the Class of 2022 according to Prep Baseball Report.

As for the Eagles (29-5), despite being ranked in the initial MaxPreps Top 25 small school rankings, Rosepine did not make it into the final rankings released July 7.

