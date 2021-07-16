‘Movies Under the Stars’ canceled for July 16

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the result of another week of ongoing rain and super-saturated conditions at Prien Lake Park, Friday’s “Movies Under the Stars” has been canceled, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

The police jury says there are still two more “Movies Under the Stars” features on the schedule for July:

Friday, July 23: Rango - (Rated PG).

Friday, July 30: Jungle Book (2016) - (Rated PG). A reminder that this movie will be held at River Bluff Park, 605 Theriot Rd., in Moss Bluff.

Movies will start at 6:30 p.m., and residents are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs, according to the police jury.

Residents can also bring their own food, but there will be vendors present at every movie, according to the police jury.

The police jury says free popcorn and cotton candy will be served at each event.

