Mistrial declared in Harold Campbell murder trial

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A mistrial has been declared in the second-degree murder trial of Harold Campbell.

Harold Campbell of Lake Charles was accused of murdering his wife, Edwina Campbell, in 2019.

Testimony began this week, but Campbell’s defense attorney, Todd Clemons, filed an appeal with the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal, saying he should have been allowed to question jurors further about the possibility of responsive verdicts other than second-degree murder.

The Third Circuit granted the appeal and ordered the court to resume questioning of jurors - an unusual situation since opening statements had already been given and testimony had already begun.

During the resumed questioning, Clemons exercised challenges, leaving only 10 jurors.

Read the Third Circuit’s ruling below.

