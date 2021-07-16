50/50 Thursdays
MaxPreps tabs Barbe pitcher Landon Victorian as a Freshman All-American

Barbe freshman Landon Victorian
Barbe freshman Landon Victorian(Facebook: Barbe Bucs Baseball)
By Brady Renard
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Barbe Buccaneers have been no stranger to national awards this offseason from National Champion designations to Jack Walker being named the National Pitcher of the Year.

The latest honor comes down from MaxPreps as the publication named Barbe freshman Landon Victorian a 2021 Freshman All-American. Victorian landed on the list after a standout season on the mound. Victorian was perfect this season with a 4-0 record while posting a solid 1.95 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 28.2 innings.

His best game cam vs. Class 3A power South Beauregard as he tossed a no-hitter over the Golden Knights.

According to Prep Baseball Report, Victorian is ranked as the top Louisiana player and the 15th best in the nation for the Class of 2024.

