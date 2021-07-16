50/50 Thursdays
Local protest held in support of Cuba

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A growing number of protests in support of Cuba are taking place across the country. That even includes Southwest Louisiana. A peaceful protest took place at the Lake Charles Civic Center Thursday night.

Protests have erupted on the island of Cuba as an economic crisis affects thousands.

“People were protesting the government, that they have no freedom, and they were asking for the president to go away,” said protester Yelena Bermudez. “This was due to several things, including COVID, the lack of food, the lack of medicine, and people dying in the hospital without getting proper care.”

It’s gaining worldwide attention and the attention of locals.

“People don’t have a way to defend themselves, and nobody is doing anything,” Bermudez said. “This is not a lot, but it’s all we can do.”

While Aumari Ribas lives in Lake Charles, he said he is from Cuba, but his family still resides there. He said they are currently locked in their house, trying to remain safe. His message to them: stay safe and remain hopeful.

“Stand strong. Freedom is coming someday. Nothing can last forever,” Bermudez said.

