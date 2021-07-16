Lightning causes oil tank battery to catch fire in Allen Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An oil tank battery off of La. 26 caught fire following a lightning strike, officials say.

Authorities received the call that the oil tank battery was on fire around 11:37 a.m., according to Sgt. James Anderson, spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop D.

The battery is on a dirt road about six miles east of Oberlin, where La. 26 makes a hard turn from traveling east-west to north-south.

No injuries have been reported and there is no off-site impact, Anderson said.

One tank has burned out, Anderson said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.