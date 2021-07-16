50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Lightning causes oil tank battery to catch fire in Allen Parish

Lightning caused an oil tank battery to explode near Oberlin, La.
Lightning caused an oil tank battery to explode near Oberlin, La.(Jimmie Grundy)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An oil tank battery off of La. 26 caught fire following a lightning strike, officials say.

Authorities received the call that the oil tank battery was on fire around 11:37 a.m., according to Sgt. James Anderson, spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop D.

The battery is on a dirt road about six miles east of Oberlin, where La. 26 makes a hard turn from traveling east-west to north-south.

No injuries have been reported and there is no off-site impact, Anderson said.

One tank has burned out, Anderson said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: About as repetitive of a daily forecast as you can get and yes more storms
Police say Joshua Stockstill was identified as "John Doe 44."
Mississippi police officer arrested by FBI in child exploitation case
Temple Grandin visits Alexandria, Louisiana.
Dr. Temple Grandin delivers autism lecture in Alexandria
Louisiana Workforce Commission
New law raises maximum weekly benefit amount next year, ends pandemic-related unemployment programs