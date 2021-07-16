Lightning causes oil tank battery to catch fire in Allen Parish
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An oil tank battery off of La. 26 caught fire following a lightning strike, officials say.
Authorities received the call that the oil tank battery was on fire around 11:37 a.m., according to Sgt. James Anderson, spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop D.
The battery is on a dirt road about six miles east of Oberlin, where La. 26 makes a hard turn from traveling east-west to north-south.
No injuries have been reported and there is no off-site impact, Anderson said.
One tank has burned out, Anderson said.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.