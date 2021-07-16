One year since two teens found shot to death in Westlake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A year ago today, the bodies of two teens were discovered in Westlake, and after a manhunt, a suspect was arrested in Beauregard Parish.

On July 15, 2020, 17-year-old Kyla Hidalgo and 18-year-old Kaleb Charlton were found shot to death at a house on Duraso in Westlake. A 14-year-old girl was kidnapped, but later found alive and 40-year-old Catherine Hidalgo was shot multiple times but survived.

After a manhunt, then 51-year-old convicted sex offender Neil Patrick Broussard was arrested and indicted on charges including two counts of first-degree murder. The state is seeking the death penalty as Calcasieu First Assistant D.A. Jacob Johnson explained last August.

“It’s on rare occasions that we do indeed seek the death penalty. It’s a very lengthy process, but certain criminals and certain crimes are deserving of it. We feel like that would be justice in this case. So, we did make the decision to seek the death penalty,” Johnson said last year.

Broussard’s wife Tori was later arrested on two counts of first-degree murder. During a hearing last year, a sheriff’s deputy testified investigators used cell phone records and video surveillance to track the movements of the husband and wife before the killings. Neil Broussard was wanted on a rape charge and one of those killed was the alleged rape victim.

At the time, Tori Broussard was chief investigator for the Calcasieu Public Defenders Office.

Neil Broussard and his wife have pretrial hearings coming up over the next two months. Neil is still in jail with a $1 million bond but Tori has bonded out.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.