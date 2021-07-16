Iowa Fire Department takes on structural collapse response training

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Fire Department underwent a structural collapse training course with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal Office on Thursday.

You can’t plan for most disasters, but firefighters make sure they’re always ready for the unexpected.

“You can’t plan for a tornado, you can’t plan for a structural collapse, you can’t plan for an earthquake - they happen instantaneously,” Rule Douvillier, state urban search and rescue coordinator, said.

Douvillier said although you can’t plan for those events, you can prepare. The Iowa Fire Department is welcoming that perpetration by taking on a training course demonstrating teamwork through various scenarios of structural collapses.

“In this case, we’re talking about the ability to breach concrete quickly and efficiently. Your victim may not have time for you to take all day blasting your way through a piece of concrete. Anybody can operate the tools our students are about to operate today, but to operate efficiently takes training,” Douvillier said.

Officials say knowing how to respond, not only in a timely manner but properly, is a matter of saving a life.

“Structures do fall down, they do collapse. And this is really invaluable training that we can give to our firefighters to be better prepared for these type events to help the citizens of Calcasieu Parish and any visitors,” Iowa Fire Chief Joseph Lewis said.

He said preparing for the worst keeps his team at its best, and that‘s what should save lives.

“It goes back to training. We’re going to train as much as we can, when we can, and on what we can. And if we can kind of dream it up that it could possibly happen, it may be similar or it could be completely different - we never know,” Lewis said.

The firefighters are set to complete their training course Friday.

