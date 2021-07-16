50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Iowa Fire Department takes on structural collapse response training

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Fire Department underwent a structural collapse training course with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal Office on Thursday.

You can’t plan for most disasters, but firefighters make sure they’re always ready for the unexpected.

“You can’t plan for a tornado, you can’t plan for a structural collapse, you can’t plan for an earthquake - they happen instantaneously,” Rule Douvillier, state urban search and rescue coordinator, said.

Douvillier said although you can’t plan for those events, you can prepare. The Iowa Fire Department is welcoming that perpetration by taking on a training course demonstrating teamwork through various scenarios of structural collapses.

“In this case, we’re talking about the ability to breach concrete quickly and efficiently. Your victim may not have time for you to take all day blasting your way through a piece of concrete. Anybody can operate the tools our students are about to operate today, but to operate efficiently takes training,” Douvillier said.

Officials say knowing how to respond, not only in a timely manner but properly, is a matter of saving a life.

“Structures do fall down, they do collapse. And this is really invaluable training that we can give to our firefighters to be better prepared for these type events to help the citizens of Calcasieu Parish and any visitors,” Iowa Fire Chief Joseph Lewis said.

He said preparing for the worst keeps his team at its best, and that‘s what should save lives.

“It goes back to training. We’re going to train as much as we can, when we can, and on what we can. And if we can kind of dream it up that it could possibly happen, it may be similar or it could be completely different - we never know,” Lewis said.

The firefighters are set to complete their training course Friday.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG

Latest News

The firefighters are set to complete their training course Friday.
VIDEO: Iowa Fire Department takes on structure collapse response training
When it comes to getting the attention of the federal government, many feel we’ve been forgotten.
Lake Charles Recovery: Mayor Hunter visits White House to talk disaster relief
Harold Campbell is charged with second-degree murder of his wife, Edwina Campbell.
Third Circuit rules jury questioning to resume midway through Campbell murder trial
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: No major changes likely with the weather through the weekend