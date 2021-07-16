First two winners announced for “Shot at a Million”

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The first two winners for Louisiana’s “Shot at a Million” program have been chosen.

Clement Dasalla, an 80-year-old New Orleans resident, won the first of four $100,000 cash prizes.

Skyla Degrasse, a 17-year-old from Hammond, won the first of nine $100,000 scholarships.

Both were selected in the drawing conducted by the Louisiana Lottery Corporation and overseen by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor on Wednesday, July 14.

There are four more drawings for “Shot at a Million” prizes:

Enter by July 16, 2021, by 11:59:59 p.m. for the July 21 drawing

Enter by July 23, 2021, by 11:59:59 p.m. for the July 28 drawing

Enter by July 30, 2021, by 11:59:59 p.m. for the August 4 drawing

Enter by July 31, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. for the August 6 Grand Prize Drawing

Each weekly drawing consists of one $100,000 cash prize and one $100,000 scholarship. The final grand prize drawing on August 6, 2021, will award a $1 million cash award.

To register, you will first need to be vaccinated and then go to ShotAtAMillion.com.

As of noon on July 15, more than 720,000 Louisianans have registered for their Shot At A Million.

