FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon storms round out our week, unsettled through the weekend

Feels like temperatures climb into the triple digits for the afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A much drier start our Friday as most of the shower and storm activity has waned through the overnight and we aren’t seeing much in the way of redevelopment. More storms are expected to development as we head into the late morning and into the afternoon so you’ll need to keep the rain gear handy and even through the weekend as we stay on the unsettled side.

More storms likely as we head throughout our afternoon (KPLC)

Temperatures are starting out in the middle to upper 70′s as you head out the door to work and you may need the sunglasses to start as partly cloudy skies are around this morning. As we progress through the day and into the afternoon much like the last several a sea breeze will begin to lift to the north and that will help to spark some showers and storms across the region. Highs top off in the upper 80′s to near 90 once again with heat indices making it feel more like the triple digits so make sure to drink plenty of water to help stay hydrated if you plan on working outside for a prolonged period of time. For our Friday evening plans we may have to dodge a few showers and storms especially in the early going, but the later we go the shower and storm activity will be tapering off.

Chance for daily storms for both Saturday and Sunday (KPLC)

Heading into the weekend there isn’t much change in the overall weather pattern as showers and storms will continue to be something we have to watch through the afternoon hours. It won’t be a complete washout by any means this weekend, but you’ll need to have an alternative plan to move indoors just in case one of the storms moves over your location. Heavy rain will be the biggest threat as well as frequent lightning so if you plan on being near a body of water make sure to go indoors if thunder roars. It will be a good weekend to swim of spend on the lake however as highs reach the lower 90′s for many areas with a mixture of sun and clouds for both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures rise quickly for any yard sales on Saturday with a few showers and storms (KPLC)

Into next week the overall pattern doesn’t change too much as a dip in the jet stream will allow for a front to slowly make its way south and provide a more expansive coverage of showers and storms across Southwest Louisiana. Highs stay steady though in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s, which remains close to average or just slightly below. Unfortunately much of next week looks to stay on the unsettled weather with rounds of showers and storms each day as the overall pattern doesn’t change enough to bring drier weather. The tropics are remaining quiet though thanks to Saharan Dust working its way across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf helping to suppress any tropical activity for the next 5 days. Have a great Friday and an amazing weekend!

A front keeps us unsettled through much of the upcoming week (KPLC)

1-3 inches still possible across much of Southwest Louisiana over the next 7 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

