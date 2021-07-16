FIRST ALERT FORECAST: About as repetitive of a daily forecast as you can get and yes more storms

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Looking a few scattered thunderstorms moving across the area right now, just as we’ve seen the past several days and these will continue to wind down over the next few hours. If you have outdoor plans though through about 9pm, it’d still error on the side of caution and pack an umbrella. The clouds and rain have helped our temperatures but no humidity levels as it feels quite like a sauna out there this evening. This will keep heat index values high above the actual temperature even into the nighttime hours. Some streamer showers begin moving up the Gulf during the morning and these will transition to some heavier lightning filled downpours later in the morning and afternoon. These summertime storms can pack a bunch and a safety hazard if outdoors. Make sure to go indoors when you begin to hear thunder as that particular storm is already close enough to strike you. This abundance of Gulf moisture will remain for Sunday, so look for again a numerous coverage of scattered thunderstorms with a few developing in the morning through the afternoon hours. We’re keeping a 60% chance of more rain and thunderstorms in play through early next week. A rare July front enters north Louisiana, stalls but keeps plentiful moisture levels in place along the Gulf Coast for numerous showers and thunderstorms. This pattern looks to begin to break by the second half of the week. Saharn dust over the Atlantic basin will at times brings some hazy skies and also keep the tropics quiet as no development is expected over the next several days.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.