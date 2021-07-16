50/50 Thursdays
Oakdale inmate found guilty of mailing suspicious letters to Senate, allegedly framing other inmates

Hook said Dodd faces a penalty of up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, and sentencing has been set for October 28, 2021.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - An inmate at Oakdale FCI was found guilty by a federal jury in Lafayette of mailing suspicious letters to the United States Senate.

Clifton Lamar Dodd, 49, mailed a number of hoax letters to United States Senate post office boxes, each letter bearing a return address of FCI Oakdale and listing a different inmate as the purported sender, according to acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana Alexander C. Van Hook.

United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. presided over the four-day trial.

According to evidence presented at trial, on May 2, 2016, personnel at the United States Senate mail facility received four suspicious mailed envelopes, each containing a white powdery substance, according to Hook. According to Hook, the United States Capitol Police’s Hazardous Response Unit responded and confirmed that the white powder was talcum powder.

In addition to the talcum powder, each letter contained a note scrawled in all caps on a small scrap of paper that stated, “MY BOSS MADE ME DO THIS,” and on the back of each note was the name of four different inmates, according to Hook.

Hook said U.S. Capitol Police and agents from the FBI and Bureau of Prisons began an investigation into the origin of the letters.

Agents interviewed the inmates whose names were listed as senders of the letters and learned that Dodd had sent one of the inmates threatening notes and bragged about getting the inmate removed from the prison yard, according to Hook.

FBI submitted the hoax letters to its crime lab for forensic evaluation and found one of Dodd’s fingerprints on the outside of one of the envelopes, according to Hook.

Hook said Dodd faces a penalty of up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, and sentencing has been set for October 28, 2021.

The FBI, Bureau of Prisons, and U.S. Capitol Police conducted the investigation.

