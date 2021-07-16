Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed she was attacked in Lake Charles has been arrested.

Rebecca Johnson is being booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on one count of filing or maintaining false public records.

Officials confirmed that Johnson was arrested by the Lake Charles Police Department, but provided no other details.

Johnson told KPLC in June that she had been attacked by two men in the parking lot of Albertson’s at the intersection of Ryan and Sale streets.

