Cajun Music and Food Festival is back

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The festival that preserves our unique cajun culture returns to Lake Charles this weekend.

The festival contains cajun music, traditional cajun foods, arts and crafts, cajun waltz and-two step dance contests, and children’s activities.

And of course, there will be an array of cajun food and traditional cajun music.

Cajun French Music Association Board Member Charmaine Anderson is encouraging everyone to get out of the house and come enjoy the things that make up the cajun culture.

“Just come out. We’re going to open the doors at 8 o’clock and we want to see everybody here. We want to visit with people. We haven’t been able to see anyone since the beginning of COVID so come on out, come dance, and have a great time,” said Anderson.

There will also be a Cajun French Mass and donut social on Sunday morning at the CFMA building and museum located at 3481 E, Prien Lake Road.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.