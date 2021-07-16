50/50 Thursdays
Black Bayou Bridge scheduled for two-week closure

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Black Bayou Bridge has been scheduled for a two-week closure beginning on Monday, July 19, 2021, according to DOTD.

The closure is necessary for the installation of the new electric winch system and is expected to end on August 1.

All vehicles will need to detour to the Grand Lake Bridge on LA 384 in Cameron Parish.

Marine traffic will not be impacted by the closure.

