Woman accused of failing to pay contractors to complete job

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Mandeville woman has been accused of failing to pay contractors she hired to complete a job, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives arrested Lorraine R. Hyde, 63, of Mandeville, on Tuesday, July 13, after an investigation revealed she failed to pay contractors she hired to complete a job, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives received a complaint from a local company on November 13, 2019 in reference to misapplication of contractor payments, according to Vincent.

Vincent says the complainant advised detectives they entered into a barge transportation agreement with Hyde, the CEO of Genesis Venture Logistics (GVL), for her company to provide services and logistics to transport sand to a construction project by barge from Westlake to Cameron Parish.

The complainant then advised detectives in August 2019, they were contacted by several companies that were contracted out by GVL to help complete the project, stating they were not paid for the services they provided while transporting the sand, according to Vincent.

During the investigation, it was learned Hyde had used an accounts receivable financing company to initially fund the job and received over $2 million dollars from the company, according to Vincent.

The agreement was for the complainant’s company to pay the GVL invoices through the receivable financing company, to cover the upfront financing Hyde was given, according to Vincent.

Vincent said it was discovered that the complainant’s company was making payments, but Hyde had failed to pay the companies she contracted out to complete the job.

After a lengthy investigation, the report was turned over to the District Attorney’s Office and charges were later accepted and a warrant was issued for Hyde’s arrest, according to Vincent.

Vincent said Hyde was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with contractor misapplication of payments and was released later the same day on a $50,000 bond set by Judge Kendrick Guidry.

