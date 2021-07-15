50/50 Thursdays
West Calcasieu Job Fair set for July 29

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury invites job seekers and employers to participate in the West Calcasieu Job Fair, hosted by the American Job Center - Reigion V and the West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce, on Thursday, July 29.

The job fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the West Cal Arena and Events Center at 401 Arena Rd. in Sulphur.

Veterans will be given priority and are asked to arrive at 9:30 a.m. in order to have exclusive access to employers until 10 a.m., said Tom Hoefer with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

Job seekers must wear business attire in order to attend the event, Hoefer said. Participants need to bring a picture ID and several copies of their current resume. It is also a good idea to arrive early to ensure the opportunity to meet with employers. Pre-registration is not required.

Employers may register to participate in the job fair through Tuesday, July 27, by calling the American Job Center at 337-721-4010 or by emailing business@lwia51.com, Hoefer said. There is no cost for employers to participate.

The job fair is sponsored by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, along with the Workforce Development Board, the Louisiana Workforce Commission and the West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, contact the American Job Center at 337-721-4010.

