Visitation, funeral services announced for former Gov. Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Governor Edwin Edwards will lie in honor in Memorial Hall at the Louisiana State Capitol on Saturday, July 17, for public viewing, according to a family spokesman.

His body will be there from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For security purposes, no bags larger than a small purse will be permitted.

Edwards, Louisiana’s only four-term governor, died Monday, July 12, at the age of 93.

His body will be carried by a horse-drawn carriage from the Louisiana State Capitol, down 4th Street to North Boulevard, to the Old State Capitol at noon on Sunday, July 18. It will be escorted by a law enforcement motorcade and the Southern University Marching Band.

The funeral service will be private but streamed and televised. Edwards will be laid to rest during a private burial held at Resthaven Cemetery.

