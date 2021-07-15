50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Visitation, funeral services announced for former Gov. Edwin Edwards

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Governor Edwin Edwards will lie in honor in Memorial Hall at the Louisiana State Capitol on Saturday, July 17, for public viewing, according to a family spokesman.

His body will be there from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For security purposes, no bags larger than a small purse will be permitted.

Edwards, Louisiana’s only four-term governor, died Monday, July 12, at the age of 93.

RELATED: Former La. Governor Edwin Edwards has died at 93

His body will be carried by a horse-drawn carriage from the Louisiana State Capitol, down 4th Street to North Boulevard, to the Old State Capitol at noon on Sunday, July 18. It will be escorted by a law enforcement motorcade and the Southern University Marching Band.

The funeral service will be private but streamed and televised. Edwards will be laid to rest during a private burial held at Resthaven Cemetery.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG

Latest News

Harold Campbell is charged with second-degree murder of his wife, Edwina Campbell.
Third Circuit rules jury questioning to resume midway through Campbell murder trial
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: No major changes likely with the weather through the weekend
Gov. Edwards announces press conference on Friday
Gov. Edwards announces press conference on Friday
LWC
West Calcasieu Job Fair set for July 29