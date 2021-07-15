50/50 Thursdays
Third Circuit rules jury questioning to resume midway through Campbell murder trial

Harold Campbell is charged with second-degree murder of his wife, Edwina Campbell.
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The murder trial of a Lake Charles man accused of killing his wife may resume Friday.

Harold Campbell is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Edwina Campbell, in 2019.

With testimony underway in the trial, the Third Circuit ordered a stay of proceedings while it considered an appeal from Campbell’s defense.

Late Thursday, the Third Circuit ruled the defense should be allowed to further question jurors about options dealing with lesser verdicts. Such questions are usually done before opening statements and testimony begin, making this is an unusual situation with an unpredictable outcome.

“We are reviewing the court’s ruling and determining the best course forward,” said a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.

The jury will report Friday morning.

Read the Third Circuit’s ruling below.

