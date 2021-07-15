50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Center for Health Services hosts back to school giveaway

By Marcello Cuadra
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Before the wheels on the bus go round and round this fall, cars rolled right into SWLA Center for Health Services, where a back-to-school giveaway was being hosted.

“We came here to get the school supplies,” said Hermis Cortez

Sponsored by Healthy Blue, parents were able to walk up to tents at the center and pick up a school supply box.”

“I think this event is very important to all families in need — it’s a blessing to us and others as well,” said Ameshila Brown, a Lake Charles resident.

Giving away about 300 school supply boxes, the Outreach Coordinator for SWLA Center for Health Services, Nasheika Malbreaux, explains what people can find inside the boxes.

“In the supply boxes, they have everything that you need to get started with your school supply shopping, such as calculators, pencils, pens, notebooks, folders, erasers, glue, Kleenex as well,” she said. “So it’s a lot of good things in there.”

But that’s not the only thing they were giving away at Wednesday’s event.

“We’ll have some people from l-d-h here as well, giving out covid kits, things you’ll need for in the case that you or your family member have covid it’ll have little thermometers, paper, towels, tissues, and things in there as well.”

She tells me she has heard back from a few thankful parents.

“For me as a parent, I know that something as simple as this goes a long way because that’s maybe $50 or more that you don’t have to spend that you can use for uniforms or something else that they may need for school.

For Sofia Cortez, she tells me what this means for her.

“I think it means something amazing,” she said.

Malbreaux says they are trying to have another giveaway in the first week of August.

She says you can stay tuned, and they will have more information on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/swlahealth/

