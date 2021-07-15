SWLA Arrest Report - July 14, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 14, 2021.
Stephen Douglas Lapoint, 66, Iowa: Domestic abuse.
Kelly Ann McGee, 33, Koonce, TX: Out of state detainer.
Jesus Charqueno-Hernandez, 33, Sulphur: Resisting an officer; false imprisonment; domestic abuse.
Adam James Broussard, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a firearm by a felon; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Derek Lee Thigpen, 33, DeQuincy: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; property damage under $1,000.
Christopher Takiyus Jones, 34, Lafayette: Probation violation.
Zavier Ywon Lewis Jr., 25, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Danthony Charles Butler, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; gang activity.
Tyler Jamal Guillory, 26, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Eugene James Harrison II, 40, Lake Charles: Failure to comply with provisions of supervised release.
Anthony Wilson Hill, 53, Westlake: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).
Richard Thomas Oquain, 41, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
Dustin Wade Comeaux, 26, Hayes: Battery of a dating partner.
Kenneth Dwayne Hunt, 37, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business.
