SWLA Arrest Report - July 14, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 14, 2021.

Stephen Douglas Lapoint, 66, Iowa: Domestic abuse.

Kelly Ann McGee, 33, Koonce, TX: Out of state detainer.

Jesus Charqueno-Hernandez, 33, Sulphur: Resisting an officer; false imprisonment; domestic abuse.

Adam James Broussard, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a firearm by a felon; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Derek Lee Thigpen, 33, DeQuincy: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; property damage under $1,000.

Christopher Takiyus Jones, 34, Lafayette: Probation violation.

Zavier Ywon Lewis Jr., 25, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Danthony Charles Butler, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; gang activity.

Tyler Jamal Guillory, 26, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Eugene James Harrison II, 40, Lake Charles: Failure to comply with provisions of supervised release.

Anthony Wilson Hill, 53, Westlake: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Richard Thomas Oquain, 41, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Dustin Wade Comeaux, 26, Hayes: Battery of a dating partner.

Kenneth Dwayne Hunt, 37, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

