Sharks off the SWLA coast

Creole, LA (KPLC) - Sharks can be a common catch down along the Gulf coast. But how about here in SWLA?

Fisherman often cast their lines on the shore of Rutherford Beach where there’s always the chance for one to take the bait along the Gulf.

Many residents find their way to the coast for swimming or fishing, but it’s the fishing that often draws people from out of state, especially if they’re looking to reel in a shark.

“I guess we’re just trying to shark fish, I guess. It’s just something different, you know. They don’t have them in Wisconsin, so gotta try for something different,” Alex Crivits, visiting fisherman from Wisconsin, said.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries does warn there are some regulations regarding shark fishing.

“During the legal times you can catch sharks, there’s a minimum fork length of 54 inches for certain species of sharks you catch. That’s the majority of your species,” Dylan Egan with the department said.

He said that there are a few sharks coming to this region including young Bull Sharks, but more commonly the Bonnethead.

“As long as a shark can breathe, they’ll be in the area. We see them as shallow as one foot and as far as you can go out deep into the Gulf. They’re everywhere - very prevent in this area,” Egan said. “There’s sharks everywhere, even if you can’t see them. It’s just like alligators. If you can’t see them, they’re going to be there. But much like alligators, they’re very scared of you as well. So, the danger level isn’t very high.”

And though the chances of a shark attack are unlikely in this region, officials warn to always be aware of your surroundings.

For more on regulations about shark fishing, click HERE.

