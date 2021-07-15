50/50 Thursdays
McNeese soccer adds LSU, Seattle University transfers for 2021

McNeese Soccer
By McNeese Sports Information
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES— McNeese head women’s soccer coach Drew Fitzgerald has announced the addition of LSU transfer Cassandra Romero and Seattle University transfer Kelsey Crosby to the 2021 roster. Both players will make an immediate impact in the backline and the midfield.

Romero is a native of Highlands Ranch, Colorado where she attended Mountain Vista High School. In her only season at LSU, Romero played in three games and 58 minutes.

Prior to LSU she was a member of the Real Colorado National, ECNL, and DPL teams helping Real Colorado win the state titles in 2014, 2016, and 2019 and two trips to the regionals. In 2017 and 2018 she was a member of the ECNL National Playoffs and in 2018 and 2019 she helped Mountain Vista High to state playoff appearances. She was a member of the ODP West Region player pool in 2014 and 2015 and was named to the Continental League honorable mention team in 2019.

“Cass immediately bolsters our backline and gives us another player that’s truly comfortable on the left side of the pitch,” said Fitzgerald. “We are excited to add her personality to our team as she is an outgoing player who competes with an edge and isn’t afraid to push her teammates.”

Crosby hails from Spokane, Washington where she attended University High. In two years at Seattle University, Crosby appeared in 41 matches including 14 starts. As a freshman in 2019 she was named to the All-WAC second team as well as the All-WAC Freshman team after picking up three goals and three assists.

Last season Crosby appeared in 19 games, starting in six and was credited with three assists and 11 shots.

The 2018 GSL Offensive Player of the Year was also a three-time All-GSL selection.

“Kelsey adds a midfielder with collegiate starting experience to our roster. She has been recognized as an All-WAC player and we expect her to quickly settle in and compete for similar honors in the Southland. Kelsey played alongside Havana Johnson with the Spokane Shadow in the summer of 2019 in the WPSL and both enjoyed playing with each other.”

