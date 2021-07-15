Jeff Davis Parish officers searching for suspects wanted for attempted burglary

Jefferson Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - The search continues for two suspects wanted for attempted burglaries in Jefferson Davis Parish. Detectives believe the same suspects are involved in two different attempted burglaries that have taken place this year.

Detectives have a very helpful tool in these cases, and that’s video surveillance footage. But they are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals involved.

The sheriff’s office says deputies received a complaint following an attempted break-in on April 21, and then another similar complaint on July 1 involving what they said seems to be the same suspects.

“A similar incident happened, and they captured it on video - them trying to kick the door in on a residence,” Chief Deputy Christoper Ivey said.

According to Ivey, in both cases, the suspects were unable to gain access to the homes, but it’s what the suspect had in their hand that locals are fearing the most.

“The individual kicking in the door has a Glock pistol in his right hand,” Deputy Ivey said. “That has gained a lot of notoriety in the area. Of course, they’re scared, because they don’t want somebody coming to their house when they are not at home, especially if their children are home.”

After looking into past incidents, Deputy Ivey said there was a noticeable difference between the number of cases during 2019 and the start of the pandemic in 2020.

“The kids are in school and parents are working,” Ivey said. “That leaves a lot of vacant homes during the middle of the day. You’ll notice, these two incidents we had were during the daytime.”

The sheriff’s office asks if you recognize any of the suspects or the vehicle to contact them at (337) 821-2100.

