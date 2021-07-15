50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: No major changes likely with the weather through the weekend

By Wade Hampton
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thursday was another day of typical summer weather, with afternoon showers and storms that died off just after sunset. These formed along the sea-breeze by mid-morning and moved north with outflow boundaries driving further storm development.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Expect more of the same weather to continue for the foreseeable future. At least it makes it easier to know when the rain will likely occur, which is good for any outdoor activities you may have now through next week.

Temperatures will be near normal for this time of year with highs near 90 and lows in the mid 70s. But it will be humid so it will feel warmer with heat indices near 100 during the afternoons before cooling showers arrive. I am placing the rain chance at 40% each day now through next week.

The models are hinting at the possibility of a change in the upper level winds by next week. If that occurs it could increase our rain chances, but for now I’ll leave the forecast unchanged until there is more consistency on that.

The tropics remain very quiet with no signs of anything developing over the next week or so at least. It is normal for there to be periods of time with no tropical activity, especially early in the season like this.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG

Latest News

Wade's First Alert Video Forecast: You guessed it, more rain ahead!
More showers and storms expected as we head into the afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon storms continue to end our week, not much change moving into the weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News at Noon - July 15, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News at Noon - July 15, 2021
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News Sunrise 6-6:30 -July 15, 2021