FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon storms continue to end our week, not much change moving into the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We have made it to the down hill slide of our work with as we start off this Thursday morning with partly cloudy skies for many areas, but we are also tracking some showers and even a few storms. Most of the rain so far has been along the immediate coastline and slowly weakening as it progresses off to the north and west over the inland area. A few showers and storms can’t be ruled out as you head off to work this morning, but we can expect more storms heading into the afternoon.

Overall a very similar start to our Thursday morning as we have seen all week long with temperatures in the lower to middle 70′s with a tropical feel as dew points continue to remain elevated. As many make their way off to work this morning you can expect a few clouds around with sunshine helping to warm us as we move throughout the morning before more showers and storms begin to develop throughout the afternoon. There could be a few locations this morning that pick up some brief downpours or a storm, with the best chance of that remaining south of I-10 and closer to the coast. Like the last few days a sea breeze develops and moves inland through the early afternoon and combine that with highs back into the upper 80′s to near 90 it will help to spark scattered storms once again.

A rinse and repeat can be expect moving into our Friday and the weekend as our overall weather pattern won’t be changing as high pressure sits off to our east and our typical summertime set up holds firmly in place. Highs may warm a degree or so for Friday and Saturday with many of us reaching the lower 90′s, but with the added heat we can expect some storms and those will remain of the scattered variety. If you have any outdoor plans for Friday or the weekend there won’t be any need to cancel them as we will see plenty of sunshine as well, but you will need to keep an eye to the sky as showers and storms will be moving through and of course if thunder roars go indoors. Just make sure to have the KPLC First Alert Weather App with you with the lightning detection turned on as well as a way for you to check the latest radar.

Looking ahead into next week a slight buckle in the jet stream looks to arrive heading into Tuesday and Wednesday, which will allow a slow moving boundary to move just a little closer to the area. This will help to spark more showers and storms through mid-late week and keep us on the unsettled side. With that being said rain totals have increased just a little as we stay unsettled with rain amounts of 1-3 inches for Southwest Louisiana. Highs stay steady as well with upper 80′s to near 90 through all of next week. A quick check of the tropics shows little change with most of the activity being suppressed thanks to Saharan Dust moving across the Atlantic. There is an area to watch north of Bermuda, but that only has a 10% chance of formation over the next 5 days and will be of no threat to the Gulf. Keep the rain gear handy for now and have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

