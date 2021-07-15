Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office holds hunter’s education course

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We all now know the famous song by Luke Bryan, Huntin’, Fishin’, Lovin’ every day.

But you can’t do that without taking the hunters education course.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office kicked off its hunter’s education course this morning at 9 a.m..

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said this course gives people the chance to learn how to use a gun properly.

“It’s just a chance for them to learn all the basics about hunting and gun safety, which is very important in today’s age. People need to understand how dangerous they are and you know, we live in SWLA everybody likes to hunt and fish and we just want them to be safe and know how to use a gun properly,” Mancuso said.

Participants must attend both days in order to receive credit for the course and the course schedule is, as follows:

Thursday, July 15 - 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. located at the American Legion Post 1, 1530 9th Street in Lake Charles.

Friday, July 16 - 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. located at the American Legion Post 1

Mancuso said although it’s mandatory for some, he thinks everyone should take part in the class.

“It’s mandatory for people that are born after Sept. 1st, 1969, I encourage everyone to do it. Whether you are a parent or a grandparent, you can through it with your child. It’s important that they understand that you understand safety too and that you want to participate with them and show them the right way. The do’s and don’ts of handling weapons,” Mancuso said.

The class is offered free of charge to anyone 10 years of age or older.

