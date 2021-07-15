Calcasieu Library hosts virtual program featuring Dr. Naima Johnston Bush

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Library will be hosting a virtual program featuring singer, songwriter, author, and speaker, Dr. Naima Johnston Bush.

Dr. Bush will share the history of spiritual songs and the meaning behind them in the free program that is open to everyone.

The program explores America’s deeply rooted history with spiritual music, its purpose, its influence, how it began, how it survived through the years, and where it is today. Dr. Bush will also perform some of the songs during the program.

Anyone wishing to view the program can watch it on the Library’s Official Facebook Page from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

