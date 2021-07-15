50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Calcasieu Library hosts virtual program featuring Dr. Naima Johnston Bush

Dr. Naima Johnston Bush
Dr. Naima Johnston Bush(Calcasieu Parish Public Library)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Library will be hosting a virtual program featuring singer, songwriter, author, and speaker, Dr. Naima Johnston Bush.

Dr. Bush will share the history of spiritual songs and the meaning behind them in the free program that is open to everyone.

The program explores America’s deeply rooted history with spiritual music, its purpose, its influence, how it began, how it survived through the years, and where it is today. Dr. Bush will also perform some of the songs during the program.

Anyone wishing to view the program can watch it on the Library’s Official Facebook Page from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG

Latest News

More showers and storms expected as we head into the afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon storms continue to end our week, not much change moving into the weekend
Village of Elizabeth lifts boil advisory
Authorities searching for suspect in fatal Allen Parish hit and run
Banners going up on Washington St.
Hometown Hero banners go up in DeRidder