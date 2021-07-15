50/50 Thursdays
BBB: How to avoid Child Tax Credit scams

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Better Business Bureau of Southwest Louisiana warns residents to beware of scams impersonating the IRS using phone calls, text messages and email.

Starting July 15, the IRS is sending monthly Advance Child Tax Credit payments to millions of families. Payments will be issued through direct deposit, paper checks or debit cards.

Impostor scams may appear, with con artists pretending to “help” you get your payments earlier, says the BBB.

How to avoid the scam:

• Government agencies like the IRS or Social Security Administration will not call, text, DM or email you.

• Do not give out any personal information, like social security numbers, bank account information, or credit/debit card numbers.

• Eligibility requirements and payment disbursements are monitored by the IRS only.

• When someone is requiring payments by gift card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency, it is likely a scam.

The BBB advises those who have been a victim of this or another scam to file a report with the BBB (HERE) and the FTC (HERE).

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

