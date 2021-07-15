Authorities searching for suspect in fatal Allen Parish hit and run

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for a hit and run suspect after a bicyclist was found dead on Highway 383, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Trooper Ross Brennan says troopers were called out to Highway 383 about three miles west of Kinder to investigate a fatal hit and run around midnight on July 15, 2021.

Investigation of the scene showed that Jamie Fontenot, 44, of Scott, was riding a bicycle south on the highway when she was struck by an unknown vehicle that was also traveling south. Troopers say the vehicle fled the scene after striking her.

Fontenot suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying the driver responsible for the hit and run. Anyone with information is asked to contact Louisiana State Police Troop D at 337-491-2511.

