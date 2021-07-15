15-year-old arrested in connection with carjacking nurse at OLOL parking garage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a 15-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the carjacking of a nurse at the Our Lady of the Lake hospital parking garage on Friday, July 9.

Police say the teen was arrested on Wednesday, July 14 with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office on the charge of armed robbery.

Our Lady of the Lake released the following statement Thursday evening:

I spoke with Chief Paul this evening and applaud the swift action of Baton Rouge Police, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, to make an arrest and bring closure to this incident. We appreciate the hard work our law enforcement officers do every day to protect our community. They care about all of our citizens and we always count on their partnership.

BRPD sent a statement in reply:

We appreciate our partnership with OLOL and the care and love they provide to the citizens of our Parish. BRPD will continue working hard to meet your expectations in public safety.

The juvenile will be booked in the Juvenile Detention Center, authorities say.

