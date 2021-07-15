50/50 Thursdays
15-year-old arrested in connection with carjacking nurse at OLOL parking garage

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a 15-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the carjacking of a nurse at the Our Lady of the Lake hospital parking garage on Friday, July 9.

RELATED: Nurse, victim of OLOL carjacking recounts experience as one of the scariest moments of her life

Police say the teen was arrested on Wednesday, July 14 with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office on the charge of armed robbery.

Our Lady of the Lake released the following statement Thursday evening:

BRPD sent a statement in reply:

The juvenile will be booked in the Juvenile Detention Center, authorities say.

