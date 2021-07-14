50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Two men sentenced for allegedly excavating arrowheads in Kisatchie National Forest

Evidence presented in court revealed that from October 2017 through June 2018, Fee and Carroll...
Evidence presented in court revealed that from October 2017 through June 2018, Fee and Carroll conducted unauthorized excavation on public land in the Kisatchie National Forest - doing so in an effort to uncover Native American artifacts, such as arrowheads, according to Hook.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pitkin, LA (KPLC) - Two men have been sentenced by United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. for allegedly unlawfully removing and damaging archeological resources at Kisatchie National Forest, according to acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana Alexander C. Van Hook.

Tony Fee, 49, and James Carroll, 35, both of Pitkin, were sentenced to three years of probation with mandatory and special conditions for unlawfully removing and damaging archeological resources at Kisatchie National Forest, according to Hook

Hook said a special condition imposed by Judge Cain prohibited Fee and Carroll from entering or using the Kisatchie National Forest during their term of probation, and the defendants were also ordered to pay $5,676.56 in restitution to the United States Department of Agriculture Forestry Service.

Evidence presented in court revealed that from October 2017 through June 2018, Fee and Carroll conducted unauthorized excavation on public land in the Kisatchie National Forest - doing so in an effort to uncover Native American artifacts, such as arrowheads, according to Hook

On June 1, 2018, Fee and Carroll traveled to their established dig-site, and conducted further excavation and uncovered various Native American artifacts, including arrowheads and some chips of Native American tools or utensils, according to Hook

Hook said the excavation site in question was designated by the United States government as a known Archeological Site, and, at all times, Carroll and Fee lacked the necessary permits to conduct the excavation activities.

The cost of restoration and repair to the site totaled $5,676.56, according to Hook.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - July 13, 2021
Derwin Hamilton
Man sets girlfriend, his nephew on fire, killing child, according to fire marshal’s office
COVID-19 in SWLA: July 14, 2021
Michelle Jordan Cummings, of Houston, was fatally shot outside a Maryland hotel where she was...
Suspect arrested in death of woman struck by stray bullet near US Naval Academy