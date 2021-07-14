Two men sentenced for allegedly excavating arrowheads in Kisatchie National Forest

Pitkin, LA (KPLC) - Two men have been sentenced by United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. for allegedly unlawfully removing and damaging archeological resources at Kisatchie National Forest, according to acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana Alexander C. Van Hook.

Tony Fee, 49, and James Carroll, 35, both of Pitkin, were sentenced to three years of probation with mandatory and special conditions for unlawfully removing and damaging archeological resources at Kisatchie National Forest, according to Hook

Hook said a special condition imposed by Judge Cain prohibited Fee and Carroll from entering or using the Kisatchie National Forest during their term of probation, and the defendants were also ordered to pay $5,676.56 in restitution to the United States Department of Agriculture Forestry Service.

Evidence presented in court revealed that from October 2017 through June 2018, Fee and Carroll conducted unauthorized excavation on public land in the Kisatchie National Forest - doing so in an effort to uncover Native American artifacts, such as arrowheads, according to Hook

On June 1, 2018, Fee and Carroll traveled to their established dig-site, and conducted further excavation and uncovered various Native American artifacts, including arrowheads and some chips of Native American tools or utensils, according to Hook

Hook said the excavation site in question was designated by the United States government as a known Archeological Site, and, at all times, Carroll and Fee lacked the necessary permits to conduct the excavation activities.

The cost of restoration and repair to the site totaled $5,676.56, according to Hook.

