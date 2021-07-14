SWLA Arrest Report - July 13, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 13, 2021.

Telicia Michelle Lasalle, 42, Cameron: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 counts); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 counts); possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts).

Ashley Dawn Shelden, 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; contempt of court (2 counts); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; introducing contraband into a penal institution.

Chris Allen Cormier, 48, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles; domestic abuse battery by strangulation; contempt of court (3 counts).

Thomas Lowrie Guillory, 32, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery.

Javon Alexander Goodwin, 19, Vinton: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; criminal trespass; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Shani Gabriel Fontenot, 30, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Kennedy Lee Tasker, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Kelvin Wayne Thurman, 46, Lake Charles: Sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription.

Lorraine Roscom Hyde, 63, Mandeville: Misapplication of contractor payments over $1,000.

Misty Lea Roache, 41, Orange, Texas: Making false statements related to gaming.

Arthur White, 64, Lake Charles: Forgery.

Dreshun Tyre Joseph, 27, Beaumont, Texas: Armed robbery with a firearm; aggravated battery.

Derrick Davon Finley, 27, Silsbee, Texas: Armed robbery with a firearm; aggravated battery.

Blake Allen Domonique, 25, Sulphur: Second-degree battery.

Colton Hunter Manuel, 36, Kinder: Out-of-state detainer.

Stephen Douglas Lapoint, 66, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery.

